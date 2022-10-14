Actor Ramesh Aravind has a tryst with Yakshagana at Kudru Nest

The actor wore Yakshagana costume for photo shoot and performed a few steps

Anil Kumar Sastry MANGALURU
October 14, 2022 13:23 IST

Actor Ramesh Aravind in Yakshagana constume at Kudru Nest in Kemmannu near Udupi, on October 11, 2022.

Actor Ramesh Aravind had a tryst with Yakshagana when he was in Mangaluru, the home turf of the traditional art form, on October 11.

Mr. Aravind was in Kota in Udupi district on October 10 to receive the Karantha Huttoora Sanmana, instituted in memory of author late Kota Shivaram Karanth. He stayed at Kudru Nest Home Stay, on the banks of Swarna river at Kemmannu near Udupi, which is run by photographer ‘Focus Raghu’ (Raghavendra Nayak).

On October 2, Mr. Aravind, who was in Udupi to participate in the Navaratri celebrations, visited Kudru Nest along with eminent psychiatrist Viroopaksha Devaramane. Impressed with the surroundings, the river and the creative architecture of the house, he had told Mr. Raghu that it is the best place to write cinema scripts.

The actor asked whether Mr. Raghu would be interested to take some pictures of him. He asked Mr. Raghu to plan the concept and arrange costumes for the photo-shoot.

‘So engrossed in photo-shoot that actor had lunch at 3 p.m.’

As per the plan, Mr. Aravind turned up at Kudru Nest on October 11.

Mr. Raghu told The Hindu that he had planned a typical coastal theme and had explained the details to the actor. The shoot went on for hours, to the extent that the actor had lunch at 3 p.m.

Dressed in Yakshagana costume for the shoot, Mr. Aravind also rendered a few steps of the art form.

Mr. Raghu quoted Mr. Aravind as saying, “I feel blessed wearing the Yakshagana costume. I feel having grown taller and bulkier. I am now confident of incapacitating demons if they come in front of me.”

The video shot during the shoot is a testimony to the discipline, commitment, love for the art, presence of mind and alertness of the gifted actor, Mr. Raghu said. He thanked Shailesh Tirthahalli for the costume and for teaching Yakshagana steps to Mr. Aravind.

