Video | ‘I feel powerful in the Yakshagana costume’

Actor Ramesh Aravind’s dream of wearing a Yakshagana costume was realised during a photo shoot in Kudru Nest resort in Udupi for photographer Raghu

Actor Ramesh Aravind had a tryst with Yakshagana when he was in Mangaluru-Udupi, the home turf of the traditional art form, on October 11.

On October 2, Ramesh Aravind was in Udupi to participate in the Navaratri celebrations. He visited Kudru Nest resort, along with eminent psychiatrist Viroopaksha Devaramane. Impressed with the surroundings, the river and the creative architecture of the house, he had told the owner, Raghu, that it is the best place to write cinema scripts.

The actor asked whether Raghu would be interested to take some pictures of him. He told Raghu to plan the concept and arrange costumes for the photo-shoot.

As per the plan, the actor turned up at Kudru Nest on October 11.

Raghu told The Hindu that he had planned a typical coastal theme.

He quoted Ramesh Aravind as saying, “I feel blessed wearing the Yakshagana costume. I feel like I am 8 feet tall and weigh 150 kg. I feel that if some demons were to come in front of me, I will destroy them.”