Activists want MCC to make Gujjarakere water potable

Mangaluru

03 July 2021 19:33 IST

‘This will help restart annual ritual of immersing idols of Mangaladevi and Mariyamma deities’

While activists fighting for the restoration of the old waterbody Gujjarakere at Jeppu in the city are happy over the recent progress made in restoration project, they are demanding that the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) work towards making the water potable.

“We are happy that our two-decade fight for restoration of the lake has yielded fruit and the lake is getting back to its gaiety. But the real thing that is needed is to make the water potable which, in turn, will help restart the annual ritual of immersing idols of Mangaladevi and Mariyamma deities at this waterbody,” said Nemu Kottary, the convener of Gujjarakere Theerta Samrakshna Samiti, which has been fighting for restoration of the lake since 2001.

In 2007 then district in-charge Minister Krishna J. Palemar initiated the work of building embankment around the lake after clearing debris dumped in the waterbody.

This did not improve the condition of the lake and waste water continued to accumulate. The work of realigning drainage network taken up in 2011 did not help. So too, the work of restoring the lake taken up in 2015. It was in 2016 that the work of laying new sewer network drainage was taken between Morgan’s Gate and Leewell areas. The present work of lake restoration work at the cost of ₹4 crore was taken up by Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) in February last year .

As part of restoration, hyacinth in the lake has been removed and the lake bed had been dredged for about 2 metres.

The lake embankment had been constructed and railings have been laid. New concrete road is being laid around the lake. Work on walking track and landscaping were on now.

Mr. Kottary said the problem of sewage leaking into the lake still remains. “We have noticed leakage of sewage from the man hole at the junction of Gujjarakere Main road and the new concrete road off the lake bund. We have brought this to notice of Mayor Premanand Shetty and MSCL officials,” he said.

Shravan Shetty, another member of the samiti, said new concrete road on the lake bund was too wide. Such a wide road, which enables movement of heavy vehicles, will have negative impact on the lake.

Mr. Shetty said officials should plant more saplings on the lake bund and make this old waterbody, a model natural lake.

Ruling out leakage of sewage into the lake, Mr. Shetty said accumulation of waste over a long period has affected the water quality.

“We will have oxidation plant at the lake, which will greatly improve the water quality. The MSCL was developing the lake as a model waterbody of the city,” he added.