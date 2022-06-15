Activists to be shown trees identified for cutting

Forest officer says the department is also interested in saving some trees

Assistant Conservator of Forests N. Subramanya Rao chairing a public consultation meeting at the office of the Range Forest Officer in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

The Forest Department on Wednesday agreed to show green activists the over 2,000 trees identified for felling between Mijar and Bikarnakatte on National Highway 169 for widening the highway between Sanoor (near Karkala) and Bikarnakatte in the city.

At a public hearing here on the proposal to cut 2,616 trees on the 18.5-km stretch of government land between Mijar and Bikarnakatte, activist Jeeth Milan Roach said that environment activists are interested in saving some trees from felling on the stretch.

“Earlier, we saved more than 100 trees from felling for widening the road stretch between Pumpwell Junction and Padil in the city after talking to the Forest Department. Similarly, we want to save as many trees as possible on the Mijar-Bikarnakatte section,” Mr. Roach said and added that the activists are not in favour of cutting trees.

Assistant Conservator of Forests, Mangaluru, N. Subramanya Rao, who chaired the meeting, said that the 2,616 trees were identified by the department after a joint survey with representatives from the National Highways Authority of India, the office of the Special Land Acquisition Officer and the Public Works Department.

“Our people will accompany you (activists) and show the trees that have been identified for felling. You can count those trees. We too are interested in saving trees,” he said.

When activist Benadict Fernandes said that the department cannot go ahead with felling trees when there is a stay order against acquisition of some land on the stretch, Special Land Acquisition Officer Arunaprabha said that there is no stay order on cutting 2,616 trees which are on government land.

National Highway Authority of India Project Director H.S. Lingegowda said that steps are being taken for getting the stay order vacated.

Activist Anita Bhandarkar said that officials are in a hurry to cut trees to which Range Forest Officer, Mangaluru, Prashant Pai replied that the department is following a transparent process. Notice on conducting public hearing for felling trees was sent to activists well in advance. “We are not hiding anything from the pubic,” he said.

As many as 14 people placed in writing their opposition to felling trees, while three agreed to the proposal. Mr. Rao said that he will submit a report to Deputy Conservator of Forest Y.K. Dinesh Kumar who will then take a decision on passing an appropriate order on felling 2,616 trees.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department is yet to complete the process of enumerating the number of trees on the 21-km stretch of the National Highway 169 between Sanoor and Mijar, which comes under Moodbidri Range of the Kundapur Forest Division. Public consultation for cutting trees on this stretch will be held shortly, officials said.