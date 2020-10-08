Activists stage protests against Hathras crime

Activists from Karnataka Dalita Sangharsha Samiti (B. Krishnappa Stapita), Democratic Youth Federation of India and other organisations on Wednesday protested against the Uttar Pradesh government’s handling of the rape and murder of the Hathras victim.
At the protest near the Clock Tower Circle, the activists condemned the way the government allowed the police to cremate the body of the victim by keeping her family away. They also condemned the stopping of activists from meeting the family.
Among those who spoke at the protest included the DYFI State president Muneer Katipalla, President of Federation of Indian Rationalists’ Association Narendra Nayak and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson P.V. Mohan.
In Udupi
A group of people led by activist Ansar Ahmed protested near the Martyrs’ Memorial in Udupi on Wednesday by covering their faces. In a statement, Mr. Ahmed said their protest signified the condition of Indian citizens who were ashamed to show their face in the light of problems that women face in the country.
