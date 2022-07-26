Mangaluru

Vigilante group disrupts party in pub in Mangaluru

The alleged incident took place in the coastal city of Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH
The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU July 26, 2022 01:03 IST
Updated: July 26, 2022 11:00 IST

A few people said to be Bajrang Dal activists disrupted a party being conducted by some college students at a pub in an upmarket area of Mangaluru on Monday night.

Saying that drunk undergraduate students were indulging in indecent behaviour in the name of a farewell party, the activists entered the pub and asked the partying men and women to leave.

Meanwhile, the police rushed to the spot and dispersed the activists. The students too left the place.

The incident occurred in Mangaluru North Police limits. The police are yet to take up a case in this connection.

