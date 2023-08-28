Activists demand probe by Special Investigation Team into Soujanya rape and murder

August 28, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

Activists of various organisations, who held a convention in Belthangady on Monday, urged the State government to order an investigation by the Special Investigation Team into the rape and murder of 17-year-old Soujanya near Dharmasthala in 2012.

Speaking at the ‘Chalo Belthangady Mahadharanai’, organised by the Federation of Pro-People Organisations of Dakshina Kannada and the Joint Forum of Progressive Organisations of Karnataka, outside the mini-vidhana soudha in Belthangady, Stanley, social activist and founder of Odanadi Seva Samste of Mysuru, said acquittal of the lone accused Santosh Rao in the case by the Special Children Court in June showed that there were lapses in the investigation.

The judgement clearly mentions about poor preliminary police investigation that has damaged the case of the prosecution.

The court has sought action against police officers and other officials, who have erred and also protected the actual accused persons.

“This shows the need for reinvestigation of the case. Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) has concern for women. He should give ‘Nyayada Bhagya’ to women by ordering reinvestigation of the case,” he said.

K.S. Vimala, from the All-India Democratic Women’s Association, said the special court has clearly pointed out at the failure of the doctor in properly collecting the vaginal swab, which demolished the entire case of the prosecution at the inception.

“The case derailed in the initial stage itself. The Chief Minister should consult criminal experts and set up a special investigation team, which includes a special public prosecutor, for reinvestigation of the case,” Ms. Vimala said and added, “Many women have voted for the Congress. This is the time to repose faith in your voters”.

Former Belthangady MLA K. Vasant Bangera, in whose term Soujanya was murdered, said he has already met the Chief Minister and demanded an 0SIT investigation.

Taking a broadside on the statements of Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, and V. Sunil Kumar, Karkala MLA, on Sunday that they will give protection if Mr. Bangera reveals the names of persons involved in Soujanya’s murder, Mr. Bangera said, “You do not have the courage to stand before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What protection can you give to me.”

If Mr. Kateel and other BJP MLAs had ensured proper investigation by the CBI, people would not have been forced to come to streets demanding justice now, Mr. Bangera said.

K. Neela, Kalaburagi district secretary, Communist Party of India (Marxist), said the State government should also reinvestigate 400 unnatural deaths reported in Belthangady over the years.

Meenakshi Bali, State president of Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane, said reinvestigation of Soujanya’s murder is necessary to ensure that all accused in rape and murders of women undergo harsh imprisonment.

Activist B.M Bhat, rationalist Narendra Nayak, Soujanya’s mother Kusumavati, general secretary of Janashakti Mallige Sirimane, activist Jayan Malpe, president of Dakshina Kannada Mahila Congress Shalet Pinto, M. Devadas of Dalita Sangardha Samiti (B. Krishnappa Unit), State general secretary Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha Ravikiran Punacha, CPI (M) district secretary Yadav Shetty, and activists Mahesh Shetty Timarody and Vishumurthy Bhat, also spoke.