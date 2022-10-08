Activist Sunil Bajilakeri arrested, released on bail

ADVERTISEMENT

The city police arrested activist Sunil Bajilakeri late on Friday on the charge of posting a “provocative” image of a woman on his Facebook page.

Bajilakeri had posted the photo of a pregnant woman with the face of a cheetah and asked when is the “seemanta” (pregnancy-related ceremony) of the cheetah from Namibia.

A woman from Yedapadavu filed a complaint with the Bajpe police on Friday that by such a post, Bajilakeri had defamed women and this would cause unrest in society. The Bajpe police registered her complaint under Sections 153, 153 A, 505 (1)(B), 509 of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The Bajpe police went to a place under Urva police station limits on Friday night where Bajilakeri was staying and took him into custody. While doing so, there was an altercation between police personnel and Bajilakeri and his supporters. A separate case under Section 353 of IPC (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty) against Bajilakeri and his supporters has been registered by the Urva police.

Bajilakeri was produced on Saturday before the jurisdictional magistrate, who granted him bail.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Youth Federation of India has opposed the arrest of Bajilakeri. In a statement, DYFI district president and secretary B.K. Imtiyaz and Santosh Bajal, respectively, said the State government had acted on a fictitious complaint and arrested Bajilakeri, who has been raising his voice against the alleged maladministration of the government and also Mangaluru MLAs. The arrest was nothing but an act of silencing activists who are questioning the administration, they said.

Describing the late-night action of the city police as the “death of democratic values”, the former Mangaluru City South MLA J.R. Lobo said it was sad to see the police act like puppets of the ruling government.