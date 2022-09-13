Activist rolls on potholes seeking repairs to highway

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 13, 2022 23:58 IST

Social activist Nityananda Olakadu performing ‘urulu seve’ in Udupi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Social activist and convener of Udupi Zilla Nagarika Samithi Nityananda Olakadu rolled on the Malpe-Thirthahalli National Highway 169-A demanding restoration of the damaged stretch of the highway near the Indrali Railway Bridge in Udupi on Tuesday.

He performed “urulu seve” on potholes and on the worn-out stretch to highlight the plight of commuters travelling daily on the highway.

The activist said that the stretch, between Manipal and Udupi, has emerged as an accident spot. Light motor vehicle drivers found it difficult to drive on the stretch.

Wearing a long gown, Mr. Olakadu performed the “urulu seve” for about 15 minutes amid pouring rain after worshipping Lord Hanumantha and breaking a coconut in front of the portrait of the Lord.

He said that the particular stretch did not have street lights making it difficult for people to commute and walk during night.

Mr. Olakadu said that though the four-lane project between Udupi and Manipal was launched in 2018, the particular stretch has not been developed yet.

He demanded the intervention of elected representatives and officials to restore the stretch.

