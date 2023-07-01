Activist, former English professor Pattabhirama Somayaji passes away in Mangaluru

July 01, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

Activist and former English professor of the University College Pattabhirama Somayaji passed away at his residence in Derebail Konchady on Saturday morning (July 1).

According to people close to Mr. Somayaji, the retired professor was unwell since last a few days. Recently, he had been discharged from a private hospital. He was staying by himself at his house.

On Saturday morning, a person visiting his house did not get any response from inside. He opened the window to see him lying on the cot in the bedroom without responding. Later, the city police broke opened the lock of the house to find him dead. They shifted the body to the mortuary of a private hospital in Kuntikana where the autopsy was done. Last rites of Mr. Somayaji will be done at his native place in Korady, near Brahmavar, of Udupi district on Sunday morning.

Mr. Somayaji taught English in Mangalore University and in its constituent colleges in Mangaluru and Kodagu for over two decades. A supporter of secular values, Mr. Somayaji openly criticised communal forces for ‘moral policing’, ‘cow vigilantism’. He also raised his voice against human rights violations.

Following his criticism of proposed Cogentrix power project in Mangaluru, the Mangalore University a decade ago, had transferred Mr. Somayaji from Mangaluru campus to its constituent college in Kodagu. Later, he had been transferred to the University College in Mangaluru. ABVP had carried out a protest demanding his dismissal from the university. His face was smeared with ink in 2012 soon after telecast of the debate on cow vigilantism where Somayaji had strongly criticised those taking part in vigilante activities.

His colleagues, including P.L. Dharma, professor of political science, remember Mr. Somayaji as a good English teacher. “He was a voracious reader and was an authority on philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi,” Mr. Dharma said.

Democratic Youth Federation of India State President Muneer Katipalla and representatives of different social organisations offered tribute to Mr. Somayaji at the mortuary of the private hospital on Saturday evening.

