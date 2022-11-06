Activist Bhaskar Das passes away

K. Bhaskar Das, nomadic community rights activist and member of National Development and Welfare Board for Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, passed away in Bengaluru on Sunday. He was 65.

Mr. Das, a resident of Thenka Yekkar on the outskirts of the city, was injured in an accident near Kunigal on Saturday. He was admitted to a hospital in Vasant Nagar in Bengaluru, where he died on Sunday evening.

Mr. Das is survived by his wife and three children.

Mr. Das, a farmer by profession, fought for the rights of nomadic communities for over two decades. He was the State president of the federation representing over 50 nomadic community organisations.

He was elected as a member of Yekkar Gram Panchayat twice. In January 2020, he was appointed as member of National Development and Welfare Board for Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities.