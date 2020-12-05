Activate GPS devices within a fortnight, says DC

Mangaluru

05 December 2020

Tracking device was made mandatory to ensure passengers’ safety and punctuality: Rajendra

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Friday directed private city bus operators in Mangaluru to activate the global positioning system (GPS) signals of their vehicles within a fortnight failing which the permits will be temporarily suspended, followed by permanent cancellation if they fail to adhere to the direction.

Chairing a meeting of the Dakshina Kannada Regional Transport Authority here, Dr. Rajendra said the GPS was being made mandatory for public transport vehicles to ensure the safety of passengers, particularly women. Besides, it was also aimed at ensuring punctuality of services.

A representative of MSCL informed the meeting that though all the 325 private city buses were fitted with GPS tracking devices, signals of only about 70 buses were being received. GPS was made mandatory for introducing the Intelligent Transport System in the city, he said.

DK Bus Operators’ Association president Dilraj Alva said the association took the lead in introducing GPS on buses of its members. While MSCL had provided the facility for city buses operated by KSRTC, private operators bore the cost themselves, he pointed out.

Nevertheless, there was no excuse for failing to activate the signals by operators, Mr. Alva said. He said the association itself would furnish the details of buses that did not activate GPS signals after the deadline.

Mr. Alva also raised the issue of permitting private bus operators to display advertisements on the bus body as per Rule 127 of the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. He said when State road transport undertakings were allowed to display advertisements on bus bodies, private bus operators should not be denied such an opportunity.

Dr. Rajendra directed Regional Transport Officer and RTA member-secretary R.M. Vernekar to examine the issue. “If the rule permits and there was no reason to deny such permission, permission should be accorded,” he said.

The RTA also resolved to direct all city and service buses to display the name of Ambedkar Circle in their destination boards instead of Jyothi Circle in the city.