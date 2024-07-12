Action taken on petitions submitted at ‘janaspandana’ can be tracked online soon, says Udupi DC

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari said on Friday that people who have submitted petitions at ‘janaspandana’ programmes can soon track the status of their petitions or action taken on their applications online using the Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System (IPGRS).

Speaking at the ‘janaspandana’ programme at Karkala she said that the action initiated on the petitions submitted by people will be uploaded on the IPGRS. If some petitions require funds or approval of the government such petitions will be forwarded to the government. Such petitions which can be addressed locally will be disposed off at the earliest.

She asked the officials to address the grievances of people within a set time frame.

In all, 92 applications were submitted at Karkala taluk-level programme.

Latha from Nandalike village told the DC that she lived in a sheet house for long but did not get electricity connection or a door number to the house. Without electricity, her children were finding it difficult to study. Hence, she shifted to a rented house. Ms. Vidyakumari asked MESCOM officials to arrange power connection to the house.

In its application, Karnataka Bovi Vaddara Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha said that Bovi community’s population in Udupi district stood at about 20,000. Of them about 10,000 people worked as stone workers at licensed stone quarry units. Breaking stones was the hereditarily inherited skill of Bovis. The Mines and Geology Department should allot sites with granite exclusively to Bovi community people to continue their profession independently on their own without working as labourers in other units.

Responding to this, the Deputy Commissioner asked the department officials to examine their demand.