Action sought against those who erected banner in Ullal during jatra

A banner that was put up in Ullal.

MANGALURU

26 January 2022 00:31 IST

Member of Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader on Tuesday urged the police to initiate stern action against those who erected a banner declaring that only Hindus can open temporary shops during a jatra at Ullal.

Mr. Khader told reporters here that the banner had come up at Ullal Bail where the Dompada Bali Fair was scheduled on Wednesday. Though the police pulled down the banner, ostensibly displayed at the behest of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, the matter needs to be investigated and stringent action has to be taken, Mr. Khader demanded.

The banner read, “Only those who worship the Gods of this land are allowed to set up shops here”. It also said that business one gives should not benefit communities that disrespect Hindu Gods.

While the Jatra organisers have distanced themselves from the banner a query from the MLA, Mr. Khader said that such banner displays had taken place earlier too in the region. “People of all communities set up shops during temple jatras, including in Ullal, every year. Now, some miscreants are trying to divide people on religious lines which is not right,” he said.

On the scarf row in the Udupi Government PU College for girls, Mr. Khader said that the principal and parents should try to amicably solve the issue. If not, he said, there are chances of the row affecting the education of the girl students. “The principal should see the issue as if his own daughters are involved in it. It can’t be solved through politics and hate. The parents of the girls should take special interest in finding a solution to the face-off,” he said.