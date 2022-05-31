‘Action on row over textbook revision will be based on report’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arriving at the International Airport in Mangaluru on Tuesday, as part of his visit to Udupi and Moodbidri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Tuesday that Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh will submit a report after considering all aspects pertaining to the controversy over review of textbooks. The next course of action will be initiated based on the Minister’s report.

Speaking to presspersons at the International Airport here on his way to Udupi, the Chief Minister said that Mr. Nagesh, who met the seer of Adichunchangiri Mutt, has told him [the Chief Minister] that he would present facts with records.

Appropriate action will be taken after getting the report, the Chief Minister added.

Replying to a question on the demand for a survey of Malali mosque on the lines of Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Bommai said that it will not be appropriate for him to speak on the issue as the case is before a court and the matter is coming up for hearing on Friday.

Speaking to presspersons later in Udupi, the Chief Minister said that he issued an order on Tuesday for distributing school textbooks in the State. It will be distributed to schools soon, he said.

Mr. Bommai, meanwhile, exuded the confidence that the BJP will win the third seat in the Rajya Sabha elections. The third candidate of the party is likely to sail through after the second preferential votes is taken up for counting, he said.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to attend various programmes at Ennehole and Hebri in Udupi taluk and later in Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada on Wednedsay.