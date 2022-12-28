Action Committee to stage dharna in Udupi on Dec. 29 against merger of toll fee

December 28, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Action Committee against toll gate and like-minded organisations will stage a dharna near Udupi Taluk Office on December 29 to urge the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to revoke its order of merging the Surathkal toll gate on the National Highway 66 with the Hejamady toll plaza on the same highway.

The dharna will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to Muneer Katipalla, the convener of the committee, the NHAI has only kept in abeyance from implementing its notification of merging the toll fee which was being collected at Surathkal, which has now been wounded up, with the Hejmady toll plaza.

As Karnataka government has already approved the merger order, the same may be implemented anytime, he said adding that the NHAI concessionaire Navyug Udupi Tollway Pvt. Ltd. is not agreeing to charge the revised fee fearing rebuke from the public.

Balakrishna Shetty, Secretary, CPI (M), Udupi district said that the merger order should be revoked forever.

K. Raghupathi Bhat, Udupi MLA; Kaup MLA Lalaji R. Mendon and former Kaup MLA Vinay Kumar Sorake also have opposed the merger of toll fee.