Action Committee to hold protest against proposed Kanchinadkka toll gate on August 24

Kanchinadkka Toll Gate Virodhi Horata Samithi will stage a protest against the government’s move to open a toll gate on the Padubidri-Karkala State Highway at Kanchinadkka in Udupi district on Saturday, August 24, according to its president Suhas Hegde Nandalike.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, he said that it will be an apolitical protest which will begin at 9.30 a.m.

He said that the 28 km stretch of the highway was widened 11 years ago for ₹61 crore. More than a decade after its construction, the government has initiated measures to collect users’ fees from the commuters by setting up the toll gate at Kanchinadkka. Bharati Constructions of Hassan has performed ‘guddali pooja’ for building the toll gate.

When the government proposed to construct the toll gate at Belman on the same highway in 2018 people united and fought against it. Hence the proposal was in backburner.

Meanwhile, Udupi District Taximen’s and Maxicab Association and Truck and Tempo Owners’ Association of Udupi and Canara Bus Operators’ Association have extended their support to the protest.

The associations said in separate releases that people will not allow the toll gate to come up.

Sudesh Maroli, secretary, Canara Bus Operators’ Association said that the government has proposed to collect ₹30 from two-wheelers, ₹50 from cars, and ₹100 from buses. The buses are already paying toll at the Hejmady toll gate on the National Highway 66. The proposed Kanchinadkka toll gate is 6 km away from the Hejmady toll gate. If the toll gate at Kanchinadkka came up buses plying to Karkala via Padubidri and Nitte will have to pay additional toll. It will be a burden, he said.