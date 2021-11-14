‘Act sternly against those spreading hate’

Activists urge State Government to direct police to file FIRs immediately

Calling upon State Government to ensure that there is no parallel administration, the People’s Union for Civil Liberties-Karnataka has said that the State Government should take stern action against members of all Hindutva organisations that are engaged in communal violence.

The PUCL-K has said this in the fact-finding report, titled ‘Communal Policing To Hate Crimes: The Attack On Ambedkar’s Dream of Fraternity’ on the incidents of moral policing, hate speeches, and other communal incidents reported in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada between January and September this year.

This report, released here on Saturday, has been done in association with the All-India Lawyers’ Association for Justice (AILAJ), the All-India People’s Forum (AIPF), and Gaurilankeshnews.com.

The organisations asked the State Government to issue directions to the police that a First Information Report (FIR) should be immediately registered in all cases of hate crime and communal policing. If necessary, the FIR must be registered on basis of a suo motu complaint by the police. All these cases should be investigated in an expeditious manner.

They said the Government should take effective measures to dispel the climate of fear that has gripped many residents of the district. Those who have committed or are threatening to commit criminal and illegal acts of hate crimes or communal policing should be asked to execute a rigorous bond of good behaviour and stern action should be taken against those who violate the bond.

The police should be trained and sensitised to safeguard Constitutional governance in the State, and more so the concerns of hate crimes and communal policing.

The Deputy Commissioner should initiate confidence building measures through regular interactions with members of the minority community and set aside specific days to listen and redress grievances. The civil society should organise programmes that promote inter community interactions and thereby promote fraternal relations among various communities, they said. The report was released by Abdussalam Puthige, editor of Vartha Bharati Kannada daily here on Saturday.