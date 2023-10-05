Accused who stole valuables from train passenger nabbed

October 05, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel attached to Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. nabbed a man and recovered valuables worth ₹4.75 lakh stolen from a woman passenger within a few hours of the theft at Udupi Railway Station on Thursday.

A communique from KRCL here said Kalyani Balakrishnan travelling in S 7 coach of Train No. 16346, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT Netravathi Express complained theft of her bag containing valuables to the travelling ticket examiner after Thokur, North of Mangaluru. The information was immediately shared across RPF posts while Udupi RPF lodged an FIR with the Manipal police.

RPF constable Srikant who was making discreet watch in Udupi Railway station early Thursday morning, found a suspicious person sitting at the end of Mangaluru-side platform. He brought the person to the RPF post and upon inquiry by Assistant Sub-Inspector Sudheer Shetty, valuables, including gold ornaments, were recovered by him. The suspect gave his name as Sunny Malhotra, 30, resident of Kale Khan, Nizamuddin-Delhi.

With a ticket from Mangaluru to Madgaon, the accused stole the bag at Thokur Station around 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday and immediately disembarked the slow-moving train. He reportedly threw the bag on the station premises after taking out valuables. Later he boarded Train No. 22630, Tirunelveli-Dadar Express that was moving slowly half an hour later and disembarked at Udupi station.

The recovered items included three gold chains weighing about 300 grams, an ATM card and ₹3,700 cash. He was handed over to the Manipal police along with the stolen valuables for further action.

