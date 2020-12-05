Accused who eluded police caught after 15 years

The city police have arrested an accused who had eluded the police for the last 15 years.
Praveen, 40, of Meepaguri Madoor Road, Kasaragod was arrested on Friday by a special team formed by Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash.
“Youth on the run since 15 years involved in rioting in 2005 caught by Mangaluru city police. Better late than never. Crime never pays,” the Police Commissioner tweeted.
A police release said that a gang of five attacked a private bus conductor on a trivial issue in 2005. A case had been filed at the Mangaluru South Police Station under IPC Section 143, 147, 341, 323, 506 along with 149. While police had arrested four of the accused, the fifth one, Praveen, was at large. He was 25 years old then.
