Accused sent to jail

K.R. Shetty, who is accused of posting defamatory content against the former councillor Prathibha Kulai on the social media, was sent to judicial custody on Friday.

Shetty is among the two accused of posting defamatory content against Ms. Kulai, who is actively participating in the ongoing protest called by Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samiti, Surathkal. Ms. Kulai filed a complaint before the Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime Police Station seeking action against the accused.

Shetty voluntarily appeared before the jurisdictional magistrate on Thursday. On an application by the investigation officer, the court permitted the police to keep Shetty in their custody till Friday.

On production of Shetty on Friday evening, the magistrate sent him to the Mangaluru District Prison.