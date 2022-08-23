Accused person shot at by police after escape attempt in Mangaluru

The Mangaluru police fired at Mohammed Mustaq, 26, an accused in an assault case, when he reportedly attempted to escape from the police after attacking two personnel on the outskirts of the city on Monday

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 23, 2022 16:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mangaluru police fired at Mohammed Mustaq, 26, an accused in an assault case, when he reportedly attempted to escape from the police after attacking two personnel on the outskirts of the city on Monday.

The Mangaluru Rural police had arrested Mustaq in connection with the assault of 31-year-old Ramlan Asif near Badriya Masjid in Valachil on August 19.

On Monday, Mustaq was taken in a police vehicle to Kambala village to recover the weapon and the vehicle used on the day of the assault.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after getting out the police vehicle, Mustaq allegedly hit the hand of constable Saddam Hussain with a sharp weapon, and pushed aside sub inspector Vinayaka Bhavikatti, before running away.

Mr. Bhavikatti fired two warning shots in the air before shooting Mustaq on his leg. Mustaq fell down and other police personnel apprehended him.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The injured Mustaq and Mr. Bhavikatti and Mr. Hussain were admitted to a private hospital. They were all out of danger, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app