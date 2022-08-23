Accused person shot at by police after escape attempt in Mangaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mangaluru police fired at Mohammed Mustaq, 26, an accused in an assault case, when he reportedly attempted to escape from the police after attacking two personnel on the outskirts of the city on Monday.

The Mangaluru Rural police had arrested Mustaq in connection with the assault of 31-year-old Ramlan Asif near Badriya Masjid in Valachil on August 19.

On Monday, Mustaq was taken in a police vehicle to Kambala village to recover the weapon and the vehicle used on the day of the assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after getting out the police vehicle, Mustaq allegedly hit the hand of constable Saddam Hussain with a sharp weapon, and pushed aside sub inspector Vinayaka Bhavikatti, before running away.

Mr. Bhavikatti fired two warning shots in the air before shooting Mustaq on his leg. Mustaq fell down and other police personnel apprehended him.

The injured Mustaq and Mr. Bhavikatti and Mr. Hussain were admitted to a private hospital. They were all out of danger, the police said.