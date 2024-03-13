‘Accused in murder of Dalit labourer should be sent behind bars’

March 13, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Criminal Investigation Department should take action and put behind bars the accused allegedly involved in the 2022 murder of 30-year-old labourer belonging the Scheduled Caste, said Dalit activist Ashok Konchady in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Konchady said following their representation seeking dispassionate inquiry into the murder of 30-year-old Sridhar in Shibaje village of Belthangady taluk on December 18, 2022, the State government, in July 2023, asked the CID to investigate the case registered against four persons in Dharmastala police station.

Mr. Konchady said four accused persons secured anticipatory bail from the High Court of Karnataka. One of the four accused persons recently threatened Harish Mugera, the complainant in the murder case, against deposing before the CID. As the accused has violated the bail condition, the CID should take action for cancellation of bail and put the four accused behind bars. “If the CID fails to act against the accused, who are politically well-connected, we will be forced to carry out demonstration before the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bantwal,” Mr. Konchady said.

