Accused in attack on two policemen arrested

The police arrested one of the two accused persons who had escaped after assaulting two police personnel.

The police gave the name of the accused as Pashvanth Nasir (25) of Kolnadu in Vitla.

The police said that, on a tip-off, a team of policemen, including Head Constable Vinod, from Mangaluru North Police, raided a place to catch those selling counterfeit foreign watches. Nasir and his accomplice Sadiq escaped after stabbing Vinod in the stomach with a small knife.

On Thursday morning, a team of Konaje Police, led by Sub-Inspector Sharanappa, raided a place in Arkana, near Pajir, to catch Nasir and Sadiq. The two managed to escape after scratching Sharanappa’s hands with a knife.

The police traced and arrested Nasir. A search is on for Sadiq, the police said.

Head Constable Vinod and Sub-Inspector Sharanappa were given medical treatment and they are out of danger, the police said.