Accused flee, as police seize 80 kg cannabis

The Uppinangady police seized a car near Shiradi Addahole in the early hours of Sunday in which 80 kg of cannabis worth ₹ 6 lakh was being transported.

According to the police, on a tip-off, the Uppinangady Circle Inspector and his team were on the look-out for the vehicle carrying the large quantity of cannabis.

Seeing the policemen at the Mittamajalu Cross near Shiradi Addahole on National Highway 75 on Saturday midnight, the accused stopped their vehicle a few metres from the check-post and started running away. The police then gave a chase in vain.

The police found 80 kg of cannabis in the car abandoned by the accused. Superintendent of Police C.H. Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that the accused reportedly procured cannabis from Kerala and the consignment was bound for Manipal.

Mr. Reddy said that they have launched a search for those involved in transporting cannabis. The quantity of cannabis seized by the district police is the highest in the recent weeks. It was valued at around ₹ 6 lakh in the market, the police said.