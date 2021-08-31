Accused falls to death in court complex

A 32-year-old accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act case died after jumping off the sixth floor of the District Court Complex here on Tuesday evening.

Raviraj M. from Kundana in Kinnya near Ullal was accused of touching a 12-year-old girl inappropriately in a public place on Monday. Onlookers caught him and handed him over to the Ullal Police. After a complaint given by the girl’s parents, the Ullal Police arrested him for an offence punishable under Section 8 of the PoCSO Act.

After he tested negative for COVID-19, two constables from Ullal Police brought Raviraj to the sixth floor of the court complex for producing him before the Fast Track Sessions Court 1 and Special Court for PoCSO Act cases at around 5 p.m.

Advocate for Raviraj filed an application seeking bail. The judge posted the case to Wednesday for objections to the bail application and directed the constables to take Raviraj to Mangaluru District Prison. As the constables were signing the court order sheet, Raviraj ran out of the court hall and jumped off it to the ground floor at around 5.30 p.m. He died on the spot.

The Mangaluru North Police have registered a case under Section 224 of the Indian Penal Code (escaping from police custody).

Principal District and Sessions Judge B. Muralidhara Pai and Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar visited the spot. Mr. Pai directed officials maintaining the building to take steps to place a grill, net or any other safety measure required there.

On March 25, 2017, Praveen, a head constable attached to the Bajpe Police Station, died after he jumped off the fourth floor and fell to the second floor of the court complex. He was accused under PoCSO Act for recording on his phone a 12-year-old girl and her mother bathing. He ran away from police escorts and jumped before he could be produced in the jurisdictional court.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 or the mental health helpline 080-46110007 for help.)