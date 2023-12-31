GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Accidental firing in cloth showroom; staff injured

December 31, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A staffer of Jayalakshmi Silks, a cloth showroom at Bannanje in Udupi was injured following an accidental firing of a licenced pistol in the showroom on Saturday noon.

The Udupi Town police said Avinash and Yelaburgappa, the two staffers of Jayalakshmi Silks, entered to clean the men’s washroom on the first floor of the building around noon. Avinash noticed a pistol lying in the washroom. and picked it up. As Avinash was checking it, he accidentally touched the trigger and there was firing. Yelaburgappa, who was nearby, had an injury on his left arm and was immediately admitted to a private hospital nearby.

Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun told reporters that an inquiry by Udupi Town Police revealed that one Jayaprakash, a resident of Mangaluru, had forgotten his licensed pistol in the washroom.

The Udupi Town Police registered a case for offences punishable under Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act and under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code. The police have taken Avinash and Jayaprakash to their custody and are questioning them. Following completion of the inquiry, further legal action will be taken, Dr. Arun said.

