Accident in Udupi, home guard battling for life

He hit a stationary gas tanker at Udyavara around 5.30 a.m.

A 27-year-old home guard suffered grievous injuries after the car he was driving hit a stationary gas tanker at Udyavara in Udupi district on Wednesday morning. The police said he is battling for life.

The police gave the name of the home guard as Rakesh. He was attached to Mulki Police Station of Mangaluru city.

The police said Rakesh finished his night duty and left in his car at 5 a.m. for his sister's house in Udupi. Around 5.30 a.m. he rammed into a stationary gas tanker.

He was rushed to the government hospital at Ajjarkadu in Udupi before being shifted to a private hospital, the police said.