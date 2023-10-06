Accident benefit scheme to cover conductors and cleaners of private commercial transport vehicles

October 06, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The State government has introduced the Karnataka State Private Commercial Transport Workers’ Accident Benefit Scheme by revising the scheme earlier applicable only to drivers and has urged the beneficiaries to immediately get enrolled under the scheme.

Under the scheme, the nominees of the beneficiaries will get ₹5 lakh compensation in case of death due to accidents while two of their children will get ₹10,000 a year educational assistance a year till they complete PUC. Those becoming permanently disabled will get up to ₹2 lakh compensation. For treatment, the beneficiaries will get up to ₹50,000 for less than 15 days hospitalisation and ₹1 lakh beyond 15 days hospitalisation, said an official release.

The government had earlier introduced the scheme for drivers of private commercial vehicles and revised it to be applicable to conductors and cleaners too considering the fact these three categories of workmen were susceptible for accidental injuries and deaths. Their dependents would suffer immensely when the earning member becomes a victim of an accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

While drivers holding a valid commercial/ transport vehicle driving licence become beneficiaries of the scheme by default, conductors and cleaners have to make separate registration with the district labour officer and registrar. They should provide two passport and one stamp-sized photograph, proof of address and age, medical certificate from registered MBBS practitioner, bank account, employment certificate and identity card given by the employer (if available) for registration.

The applicants should be aged between 20 and 70 and be ordinary residents of Karnataka. In addition, conductors should possess the badge issued by the transport department. Applicants should have worked at least for 90 days in transport vehicles in 12 months. The registration card will be valid for three years and can be renewed later.

Accident benefit will be available while on work and off work too. Eligible conductors and cleaners may approach the district labour officer concerned in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT