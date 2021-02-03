ACB searches houses of city corporation official

MANGALURU

Teams of sleuths from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) from Mangaluru, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru searched houses that have a connection with Joint Director (Town Planning) of Mangaluru City Corporation, Jayaraj K.V., on Tuesday to assess whether Mr. Jayaraj has amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The teams searched the flat of Mr. Jayaraj at an apartment in Bejai Kapikad in the city. In addition, the houses of Mr. Jayaraj’s brother in Alape in the city and of Mr. Jayaraj’s wife in Mahe (Puducherry), which is about 200 km from Mangaluru, were also searched.

