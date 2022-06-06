ACB arrests senior ESI pharmacist

Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths on Saturday arrested Vishnumurthy, a senior pharmacist of ESI dispensary, on the charge of accepting a bribe of ₹2,000 for passing a bill related to a patient suffering from a kidney disorder.

According to a press release, Prashant Kumar was undergoing dialysis in a private hospital in Mangaluru. He was getting medicine and injections from the ESI dispensary in Panambur. If medicine and injections were not available at the dispensary, he was getting them from private medical shops and the related amount was being reimbursed to the bank account of the patient’s wife following clearance of bills at the ESI dispensary in Panambur.

Vishnumurthy is said to have demanded a bribe of ₹2,000 for clearing such bills. Following a complaint, the ACB team, led by Inspectors Shyam Sunder and Gururaj, caught Vishnumurthy on Saturday while he was receiving bribe amount.