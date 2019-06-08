Academy seeks CM’s intervention to introduce Tulu in PU courses

The Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy on Thursday urged Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to introduce Tulu as an optional language subject in Pre-University courses.

Meeting Mr. Kumaraswamy at his office, academy president A.C. Bhandary told the Chief Minister that Tulu was already being taught at high-school, and undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Introduction of the language for PU has been pending, he said, urging the government to take steps to introduce Tulu from the next academic year.

A release from the academy here said Mr. Kumaraswamy directed officials of the PU Education Department to examine introducing Tulu for PU and promised the delegation that a decision will soon be taken.

Funds for works

Meanwhile, Mr. Bhandary urged the Chief Minister to sanction ₹3.6 crore towards completion of the remaining works of Tulu Bhavana in Mangaluru.

Mr. Kumaraswamy responded positively, the release said.

Minister U.T. Khader, who facilitated the meeting, K. Harish Kumar, MLC, Gangadhara Gowda, former minister, K. Vasantha Bangera, former MLA, academy members Taranath Gatti Kapikad, Bennet Ammanna, and others were present.