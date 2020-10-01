Academy releases video to learn Beary script

A fortnight after releasing the script for Beary – the language spoken by ethnic Muslims in Coastal Karnataka - the Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy on Wednesday released the DVD for learning the script. It also posted this video on the You Tube.

The Beary, which is spoken by over 20 lakh people all over the world, was dependent on Kannada script and Arabic numerals. Following six months of work by an expert committee, the Academy released the Beary script and numerals reccently.

Apart from Beary script and numerals, the Academy has named 12 months in Beary namely Surumada (January) and Cheremada (February), while days have names for example ‘Nyarase’ (Sunday) and ‘Tingalase’ (Monday).

Speaking at the function organised to release the DVD on Wednesday, Basheer Baikampady, the President of the Beary Sahitya Pinna Samskrutika Sangha, said it was proud moment for a language to have its own script. "It does not mean, people will start using it from today. But it's always a great moment for speakers of Beary, Tulu, Kodava and other Arebhashes, which are greatly reliant on Kannada as script, to have their own script," he said . Differing with Mr. Baikampady, president of Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat S. Pradeep Kumar Kalkura said more than the script the Academy should work to reach out Beary literature, lifestyle and customs among wider audience.

"If you do not have people speaking in Beary, what is the point in having a separate script," he said and expressed the need for Beary literature to be available in scripts including Kannada and Malayalam .

The chairman of the academy Rahim Uchil did not attend the event as according to the academy officials he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

Academy Registrar Poornima and other members of the Academy were present.