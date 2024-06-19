ADVERTISEMENT

Academic Council of Mangalore University approves autonomy to St. Philomena College

Published - June 19, 2024 10:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Six colleges of the university had obtained autonomy earlier, while two are awaiting the approval of the State government

The Hindu Bureau

Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University P.L. Dharma speaking at the Academic Council meeting of Mangalore University, in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Academic Council of Mangalore University in its meeting on Wednesday, approved autonomous status to St. Philomena College, Puttur, Dakshina Kannada.

Earlier, the Syndicate of the university had approved the autonomy to the college. Now the university will send its recommendation for autonomy to the State government for its approval.

In October 2023, both the Syndicate and Academic Council, decision-making bodies of the university, had approved granting autonomy to three colleges — Alva’s College, Moodbidri, Poornaprajna College, Udupi, and Vivekananda College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Puttur. Of them, the State government has granted autonomy to Alva’s College. The remaining two colleges are awaiting approval of the government.

Five colleges of the university — SDM College, Ujire; St. Agnes College; St. Ann’s College; St. Aloysius College and School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, all in Mangaluru — had obtained autonomy from the government long ago.

With this, six colleges under the university have now obtained autonomy.

Meanwhile, a report of the standing committee on the application for grant of autonomous status of the university said that St. Philomena College established in 1958 is accredited with A grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). It is managed by the Catholic Board of Education, Mangaluru. The college offered six undergraduate programmes and five postgraduate programmes. It had 633 students in the 2023-24 academic year. Of them, 570 are UG students and 63 are PG students.

In its recommendations, the committee, which visited the college on April 30, 2024, said that the college has adequate infrastructural facilities, library, staff and financial resources at its disposal to conduct programmes as an autonomous college. The college has the capacity to raise additional funds for its development.

It said that the college has been advised to carry on with social outreach programmes as well as community service as a whole where the genuine aspirations of the educational institutions must not be compromised.

P. L. Dharma, Vice-Chancellor of the university, presided over the meeting.

