Academic council of Mangalore University approves autonomy to Alva’s College, Poornaprajna College, and Vivekananda College

October 04, 2023

The academic council, one of the decision-making bodies, of Mangalore University in its meeting on Wednesday decided to grant autonomy to three more degree colleges: Alva’s College, Moodbidri; Poornaprajna College, Udupi, and Vivekananda College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Puttur.

The council approved the observations/assessments made by the standing committee constituted by the university, on the applications of the colleges which sought autonomy. The committee in its three reports had recommended the autonomy.

Speaking on the matter, Acting Vice-Chancellor Jayaraj Ameen told the meeting that the recommendation of the council will be placed in the meeting of the syndicate, the top decision-making body of the university, on October 12. Later, based on the decision of the syndicate the proposal will be sent to the government for its decision.

Mr. Ameen said that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has already approved the grant of autonomy to the three colleges. The autonomy will be effective if the State government approved it.

Earlier, based on the recommendation of the university the government had granted autonomy to five colleges under the university: Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara College, Ujire; School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya; St. Aloysius College; St. Agnes College, and St. Ann’s College, all in Mangaluru.

If the State government approved the autonomy for three more colleges then the number of autonomous colleges under the university will go up to eight.

The three reports of the standing committee said that the three colleges have adequate infrastructural facilities, library, staff, and financial resources at their disposal to offer courses as autonomous colleges. They have the capacity to raise additional funds for their development. The objectives of the colleges while seeking autonomy are good and relevant to the society. They have made adequate preparations to shoulder the responsibility as autonomous colleges. They have good track record of academic excellence.

The standing committee said that it visited the Alva’s College, managed by Alva’s Education Foundation, this September 13. The college founded in 1998 has obtained the ‘A’ grade by the NAAC with CGPA of 3.23 on four point scale. The second cycle five-year NAAC accreditation is valid till June 13, 2024.

The college offered 28 undergraduate programs, 17 postgraduate programs, 22 certificate courses, and one PGDBM course. It has has an annual intake capacity of 3,290 students for all the courses. Presently 3,465 students have enrolled for various courses at the college.

The committee visited Poornaprajna College, managed by Admar Mutt Education Council, this September 4. The college established in 1960 is accredited with the ‘A+’ grade with 3.27 CGPA by the NAAC. The five-year fourth cycle accreditation is valid till October, 2027. It has 18 departments offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Vivekananda College of Arts, Science and Commerce, managed by Vivekananda Vidhyavardhaka Sangha and set up in 1965-66, was recognised by the UGC in 2018 as College with Potential for Excellence. The committee visited the college this September 5. Its third cycle NAAC ‘A’ grade accreditation with 3.30 CGPA is valid till 2027. It offers five UG courses and four PG courses.

