ABVP threatens stirover delay in results

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP) has said that Mangalore University is buying time to evaluate the answer scripts of the odd-semester degree examinations conducted in this October/November and hence there is delay in the announcement of results.

ABVP district convenor Sandesh Rai said in a release here on Wednesday that the parishat will be forced to resort to an agitation if the university did not address the matter at the earliest.

The release said that the university evaluates the answer scripts at the Government Degree College on Car Street, Canara College, University College and Ramakrishna College in the city.

Under this, nearly 600 teachers evaluate the commerce papers in the government degree college at Car Street. Likewise, BBA papers are evaluated at Canara College, language papers at the University College and humanities paper at Ramakrishna College, the release said.

The evaluation process at the University College was deferred by two days this time as the centre did not receive the answer scripts on time, Mr. Rai said.

The ABVP said that the university is yet to get the answer scripts from some colleges where the examinations had been conducted. These scripts are reaching the evaluation centres from the university without coding and de-coding.

The university had initiated the data entry of evaluated scripts at the evaluation centres itself with the objective of announcing the results at the earliest. However, this time, the data entry is not happening at the centres, it said.

The release said that the delay will have a bearing on the academic and other activities that the university has planned in the next semester. “We, therefore, request the vice-chancellor, the registrar (administration) and the registrar (evaluation) to take note of these issues and address them forthwith in the interests of students,” he said.