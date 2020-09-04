ABVP stages protest seeking action against drug abuse

ABVP activists during their protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mangaluru on Thursday.

MANGALURU

04 September 2020 08:06 IST

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists staged a protest near the Clock Tower here on Thursday urging the governments concerned to control drug menace by taking stringent steps.

Both the Union and State governments should protect the youth from falling prey to drug abuse, Mangaluru city secretary of the unit Manikantha said.

It is sad that some persons who should have emerged as models to society have become drug addicts.

The drug mafia has not even spared students. Parents should be cautious and ensure that their children did not become victims. He said that the ABVP urged the government to give full freedom to the police to crack the recent Bengaluru drug case without succumbing to any pressure.

The influential and eminent personalities in society should raise their voice against the drug mafia, he said.

ABVP State co-convenor Sandesh Rai and others took part in the protest.