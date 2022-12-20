ABVP stages protest against Mangalore University

December 20, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The ABVP student activists staged a protest in front of the administrative building of Mangalore University at Mangalagangotri on Tuesday against the delay in announcing the results of first, second, and fourth semester UG examination of the academic year 2021-22.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also tried to storm the meeting of the Syndicate, which was under progress at the administrative building, but were prevented by police. There was jostling between the police and students for some time.

The students said that as the results have not been issued, marks cards have not been generated. Hence, many students have not been able to apply for scholarships.

They said that the students of the first and second semesters wrote the examination as per the syllabi of the new National Education Policy. They said the university was playing with the future of students.

Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya and Registrar (Evaluation) P.L. Dharma, who arrived at the spot, explained to the students the reasons for delay in the announcement of results.

Mr. Dharma said that it was mainly due to technical issues associated with the Unified University College Management System (UUCMS) software under which the admissions of NEP batch students had been made. It had been brought to the notice of the government. The university will try its best to announce all the results by January 25, 2023, he said.

The students withdrew their protest later.