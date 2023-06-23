ABVP stages protest accusing hospital of negligence, hospital denies charges

June 23, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

Activists of the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Udupi, staged a protest near the City Hospital and Diagnostic Centre in Udupi on Friday, June 23, accusing the hospital of negligence in treating a 20-year-old polytechnic student Nikita, who died on June 18.

Nikita, a resident of Admar in Udupi district, was admitted to the hospital on June 14 following complaints of vomiting, abdominal pain and inability to pass stool. After tests and surgical procedure, Nikita showed delayed emergence from anaesthesia and faced respiratory problems. She died on June 18.

Accusing the hospital of negligence, Nikita’s mother Shobha said during the protest that hospital refused to discharge Nikita and allow them to get treatment in another hospital. The ABVP activists raised slogans demanding action against hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruling out negligence, the City Hospital, in a statement, said despite best efforts by doctors and nursing staff, they could not save Nikita. The hospital said Nikita continuously vomited despite being treated with intravenous fluids. A surgical procedure was done to being her relief from the problem.

It said that the patient’s condition had been explained to the mother and her consent had been taken for surgery which had been video-recorded as a routine procedure during all surgeries.

As Nikita showed delayed emergence from anaesthesia following surgery, she was shifted to the ICU where they treated her for pulmonary edema. Despite initial improvement, Nikita’s condition deteriorated early in the morning and she had cardio-respiratory arrest, the hospital said. It said that the patient’s relatives had refused to conduct a post mortem and took the body which has been documented.

“We are sorry to say inspite of good medical efforts by team of doctors and staff we could not save her,” the hospital statement read.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT