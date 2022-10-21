ABVP protests against Mangalore University, raises many student-centric issues

Members of ABVP staging a protest against Mangalore University at Clock Tower circle in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest against Mangalore University in front of the Clock Tower here on Friday, October 21, demanding the university to address various issues being faced by students.

Addressing the gathering its State unit secretary Manikanta Kalasa and city secretary Aditya Shetty said that though the university had its own recognition at the national level it has eroding in the recent days. The university has been failing to create a pro-student atmosphere in the recent days. Students are being faced with many problems related to academics.

The university has not yet announced the results of first and second semester (first year) under graduate students who were enrolled to degree programmes as per the National Education Policy – 2020. Those students are now studying in the second year or third semester. With this students are not in a position to seek transfers to other colleges are in a quandary.

They said that the university has not been issuing marks cards to the students on time. Except those who completed their final year of under graduate studies in 2021 and those who are now studying B.Com., the university has not issued the marks cards to students of other programmes.

Re-evaluation not done

Mr. Shetty said that though the undergraduate students paid the fees for re-evaluation of answer scripts in March, 2022 the university has not conducted the re-evaluation till date. “The students have been waiting since past seven months for the re-evaluation results,” he said.

The ABVP leaders said that many students who studied under the distance education mode offered by the university have been waiting for their results. Some students who studied under the distance education mode have not yet got their marks cards and have been forced to visit the university frequently.

Mr. Shetty said that some post graduate students too are not getting their marks cards on time. There is delay in the announcement of their results.

The ABVP said that delay in the announcement of results, issuing of marks cards and announcement of re-evaluation results have made students deprived of seeking admission in government hostels and apply for other courses of higher education. It has also deprived the students to get scholarships.

“The university has duped the students by not conducting the special examinations to the final year students as promised,” Mr. Shetty said.

The ABVP said if the university did not announce the results of final semester examinations conducted last month many students will be deprived of a chance to get seats for higher studies.

Students from different colleges participated in the protest.