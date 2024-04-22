ABVP protests against CET fiasco in Mangaluru

April 22, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists and II PU students staged a protest outside the office of the Deputy Director of Pre University Department here on Monday, against the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for asking more than 45 ‘out of syllabus’ questions in the four papers of the Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted recently.

Addressing the protesters, Srirama Angirasa, the ABVP Mangaluru divisional secretary, said the KEA had failed to conduct the CET properly. The CET is the medium through which many students aspire to get admission to professional courses. “It’s really sad to see more than 45 out of syllabus questions in this important examination. This shows the lack of seriousness on the part of KEA in conducting the examination,” he said.

While students and teachers are well aware of the syllabus, it is strange that the KEA is ignorant of the syllabus. Despite serious lapse in conducting the examination, the State government has failed to properly address the issue.

“The Congress government is more concerned about the Lok Sabha elections than the students. The (Education) Minister has so far not issued any statement following the fiasco,” Mr. Angirasa said. The State government should keep aside the ‘out of syllabus’ questions and announce the CET ranking., he said.

The CET ranking is announced by taking 50% of the marks scored in the CET and 50% of the marks in the II PU examination.

Meanwhile, students who spoke to The HIndu on the occasion expressed different opinions in finding a solution to the issue.

A student from a city college said that there are many students who are opting for second attempt of the second year annual pre university examination, which starts from April 29, to improve their marks. “In such a scenario, we, who have done well in the first attempt, will be in a disadvantageous position. We don’t mind writing the CET again as per the prescribed syllabus,” the student said.

Another student said answers to some of the questions in Mathematics and Physics papers were lengthy. “These out of syllabus questions added to our tension. Hence we could not answer the questions with a cool mind. Hence re-examination is necessary,” she said.

The CET can be conducted after the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduates, which ends on May 24. This will be ideal as it will be after the end of second attempt of the II PU examination on May 15, she added

A student said she has written many entrance examinations, starting with two attempts of the Joint Entrance Examination, followed by the CET, and the entrance examinations of two deemed institutions based in Udupi and Mangaluru. The NEET and COMED-K examinations are scheduled on May 5 and 12 respectively. “I cannot write CET once again. Let out of syllabus questions be removed while computing the ranks,” she said.

