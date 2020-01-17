ABVP holding rallies, meetings to dispel myths about CAA

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad is holding rallies, meetings and distributing booklets across the country in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said ABVP national secretary Harsha Narayan here on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Narayan said that CAA, which provides citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Christians facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, was among the things that the ABVP was fighting for.

A lot of misinformation about CAA, National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) was being spread by the Opposition parties. To dispel the myths, ABVP State units are coming out with booklets on CAA, NRC and NPR in the regional languages.

“The first such booklet by C.N. Shankar Rao is brought out in Kannada. This is being distributed in colleges, business establishments, apartments here,” he said.

The ABVP was holding rallies in support of CAA in Kundapur on January 20 and in Mulki a few days later. Seminars and Tiranga Yatras were being held across the country, he added. The ABVP, he said, will hold a State-level conference in Mangaluru on February 7, 8 and 9. It was after 20 years that the conference was being held in the coastal town, he added.

While nationalism will be among the topics that will be discussed, the ABVP conference will also focus on the state of education and scientific research.

The three-day event will also have an exhibition on Jallianwala Bagh massacre that occurred a century ago. There will be Shobha Yatra on February 8 in which office-bearers of ABVP from all the district and taluk units will participate. They propose to hold a public meeting on that day.