ABVP favours common examination schedule

While reiterating the need for a common examination schedule for undergraduates, the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat said infrastructure at State universities should improved. These were among the resolutions passed at the 39th State conference of ABVP that concluded on Sunday, said secretaries of ABVP’s Karnataka and Bengaluru Regions Prateek Mali and Suraj Pandit here on Monday.

Mr. Mali said a common schedule was a long-pending demand. Different schedules were affecting undergraduates, more so those who want to pursue research. “We have raised this with Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan. We hope the new education policy addresses this concern,” he said.

The three-day event discussed in detail the poor infrastructure of two universities — Karnataka Folklore University in Haveri and Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University in Mysuru. The government should improve the infrastructure, they said.

Mr. Mali said the State government has been asked to resolve thetechnical glitches in online submissions of application for grant of scholarships to OBC students. Such glitches has led to rejection of many, he said.

The ABVP has demanded strict action by the State government against those raising anti-India slogans in education campuses and those spreading false information about the CAA, Mr. Mali said.