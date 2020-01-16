ABVP conducting rallies, meetings in support of CAA: Harsha Narayan

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad is holding rallies, meetings and distributing booklets across the country in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), ABVP National Secretary Harsha Narayan said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru, Mr. Narayan said the CAA was among the things that the ABVP was fighting for.

“Lot of misinformation about the CAA, National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) was being spread by the opposition parties. We have come out with a comprehensive booklet on CAA, NRC and NPR by C.N. Shankar Rao in Kannada. This is being distributed in colleges, business establishments and apartments here,” he said.

Similar booklets, he said, was being prepared by other State units in their local languages.

“The ABVP is holding rallies in support of CAA in Kundapura on January 20 and in Mulki few days later. Seminars and tiranga yatras are being held across the country,” he added.

State conference

The ABVP, he said, will hold a State-level conference at Mangaluru on February 7,8 and 9. It is after 20 years that the conference is being in the coastal town, he added.

While nationalism will be among the topics that will be discussed, the ABVP conference will also focus on the state of education and scientific research.

The three-day event will have an exhibition on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. There will be a shobha yatra on Febuary 8 in which office bearers of ABVP from all the district and taluka units will participate. They also propose to hold a public meeting on that day.