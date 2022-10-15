Abuse of MLA: Police in Dakshina Kannada seize ‘L’ shaped spanner

The Bantwal Rural police on Saturday seized an ‘L’ shaped spanner from the house of Riyaz, in Falnir in the city, who was arrested on Friday on the charge of abusing and threatening Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja at Farangipet on NH 75 on October 13, in what the police have described as a road rage incident.

Mr. Riyaz reportedly waylaid the vehicle in which Mr. Poonja was travelling on the highway. He reportedly abused Mr. Poonja and threatened the latter before driving away in his vehicle that had a Kerala registration number.

In a communique on Saturday, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said the police searched Mr. Riyaz’s house on Saturday. They recovered the spanner, which was waved by Mr. Riyaz while allegedly threatening the MLA. The police also seized two mobile phones. Further investigation is on, he said.

Meanwhile, State BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel told reporters on Saturday that the incident was serious and cannot be dismissed merely as a road rage. The incident should be probed in light of the recent investigation by the National Investigation Agency that Popular Front of India and other organisations were carrying out extremist activities in coastal Karnataka.

In a statement, Minister for Ports, Fisheries and Inland Transport S. Angara said that he has also asked Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, Anil Urs, president of Belthangady Urban Youth Congress Committee, has sought action against Mr. Poonja for misusing the incident of road rage and projecting it as an attack by jihadi forces.

In a representation to Belthangady Circle Inspector on Saturday, he said the MLA has misinterpreted the incident and was trying to create tension among communities. Mr. Urs demanded legal action against Mr. Poonja.