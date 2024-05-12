Absence of reasoned order, Mangaluru court sets aside police notice against youth

In the absence of grounds showing imminent threat or danger to the public peace by a youth, a District and Sessions Judge of Mangaluru has turned down a notice issued by the Special Executive Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mangaluru City, against 19-year-old Suhail, a resident of Jilligudde in Bajal village of Mangaluru taluk, to appear before him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kankanady Town police submitted a report to the DCP seeking initiation of proceedings under Section 107 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.P.C) to restrain Suhail from committing any disturbance to public peace and tranquility. Based on the report, the DCP initiated the proceedings under Section 107 of Cr.P.C. on June 7, 2023 and issued notice to Suhail to appear before him on June 26, 2023 at 11 a.m.

Suhail filed revision petition before the court under Sections 397 and 399 of Cr.P.C questioning the June 7, 2023 order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allowing the petition, first Additional District and Sessions Judge H.S. Mallikarjuna Swamy said the DCP has initiated the proceedings only on the basis of the report submitted by the jurisdictional police. The order does not mention the grounds that are imminent threat or danger to public peace to initiate proceedings under Section 107 of Cr.P.C.

“If the magistrate, receiving the information does not formulate any opinion of his own, but nevertheless proceed to make the preliminary order, decidedly, he commits the initial mistake, as the very foundation of the preliminary order would be lacking. In this case magistrate has not formulated any opinion which is the basis for initiation of proceedings U/s.107 of Cr.P.C,” the Judge noted in his order dated May 9.

Setting aside the June 7 order, the Judge said the Special Executive Magistrate and DCP is at liberty to initiate proceedings after complying the requirements of Sec.107 of Cr.P.C.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.