ADVERTISEMENT

Absence of proper signboards on either side of Pumpwell Circle flyover on NH 66 puts motorists in a quandary

Published - November 23, 2024 08:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

While the one erected by NHAI on Nanthoor-Pumpwell stretch wrongly indicates city entry, there is no signboard on Thokkottu-Pumpwell stretch

Anil Kumar Sastry
Anil Kumar Sastry

A car backs up and enters the service road with difficulty in the absence of signboard indicating entry into Mangaluru city through the service road for drivers from Kasargod/Thokkottu on Kochi-Panvel NH 66 at Ujjodi in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A car backs up and enters the service road with difficulty in the absence of signboard indicating entry into Mangaluru city through the service road for drivers from Kasargod/Thokkottu on Kochi-Panvel NH 66 at Ujjodi in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The signboard indicating ‘right’ turn to Mangaluru city on Panvel-Kochi NH 66 between Nanthoor and Pumpwell Circle flyover baffles road users who end up driving along the flyover and doing roundabouts. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

On his way to a prominent private hospital off Pumpwell Circle in Mangaluru last week, Sridhar Rao, who was driving from Sringeri, crossed Nanthoor Circle on NH 66 and was looking for Pumpwell flyover to enter the service road as guided by one of his friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he saw the parapet wall on his left side, Mr. Rao realised he had already entered the flyover missing the service road. His friend guided him over phone to drive till Jeppinamogaru Cross, a distance of about 2 km, take a U-turn and drive back towards Pumpwell flyover to take the service road. Mr. Rao did as suggested, but missed the service road at Ujjodi again, thereby ending up at Nanthoor circle.

Signboards, absent and defective

While construction and completion of the Pumpwell flyover on NH 66 (Kochi-Panvel) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was dogged by delays and controversies, the flyover after its completion in January 2020 often confuses motorists who intend to enter Mangaluru city either from Kasargod or Udupi sides.

ADVERTISEMENT

The signboard erected by the NHAI on Nanthroo-Pumpwell Circle flyover stretch asks motorists to take the right turn to enter Mangaluru city without indicating the presence of a service road leading to the circle to take the right turn below the flyover.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the other hand, NHAI has not erected any signboard at all for vehicles entering the city from Kasargod/ Thokkottu direction. A private eye hospital, however, has erected a small signboard at the service road start point near Ujjodi, almost invisible to motorists.

Visitors affected

John Mathew, a resident of Kulashekara who regularly drives the stretch, said local road users do not find it much difficult to enter the service roads from either side.

However, visitors to Mangaluru were the victims of NHAI apathy. As they drive the descent from Nanthoor Circle towards Pumpwell, the visitors often miss to take a left turn to the service road. Similarly, those driving from Kasargod and Thokkottu-side, fail to notice the entry into the service road just after Gorigudda, he said.

NHAI officials did not respond to queries and phone calls.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US