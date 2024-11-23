Absence of proper signboards on either side of Pumpwell Circle flyover on NH 66 puts motorists in a quandary

On his way to a prominent private hospital off Pumpwell Circle in Mangaluru last week, Sridhar Rao, who was driving from Sringeri, crossed Nanthoor Circle on NH 66 and was looking for Pumpwell flyover to enter the service road as guided by one of his friends.

As he saw the parapet wall on his left side, Mr. Rao realised he had already entered the flyover missing the service road. His friend guided him over phone to drive till Jeppinamogaru Cross, a distance of about 2 km, take a U-turn and drive back towards Pumpwell flyover to take the service road. Mr. Rao did as suggested, but missed the service road at Ujjodi again, thereby ending up at Nanthoor circle.

Signboards, absent and defective

While construction and completion of the Pumpwell flyover on NH 66 (Kochi-Panvel) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was dogged by delays and controversies, the flyover after its completion in January 2020 often confuses motorists who intend to enter Mangaluru city either from Kasargod or Udupi sides.

The signboard erected by the NHAI on Nanthroo-Pumpwell Circle flyover stretch asks motorists to take the right turn to enter Mangaluru city without indicating the presence of a service road leading to the circle to take the right turn below the flyover.

On the other hand, NHAI has not erected any signboard at all for vehicles entering the city from Kasargod/ Thokkottu direction. A private eye hospital, however, has erected a small signboard at the service road start point near Ujjodi, almost invisible to motorists.

Visitors affected

John Mathew, a resident of Kulashekara who regularly drives the stretch, said local road users do not find it much difficult to enter the service roads from either side.

However, visitors to Mangaluru were the victims of NHAI apathy. As they drive the descent from Nanthoor Circle towards Pumpwell, the visitors often miss to take a left turn to the service road. Similarly, those driving from Kasargod and Thokkottu-side, fail to notice the entry into the service road just after Gorigudda, he said.

NHAI officials did not respond to queries and phone calls.

