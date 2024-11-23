 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Absence of proper signboards on either side of Pumpwell Circle flyover on NH 66 puts motorists in a quandary

While the one erected by NHAI on Nanthoor-Pumpwell stretch wrongly indicates city entry, there is no signboard on Thokkottu-Pumpwell stretch

Published - November 23, 2024 08:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

Anil Kumar Sastry
Anil Kumar Sastry
A car backs up and enters the service road with difficulty in the absence of signboard indicating entry into Mangaluru city through the service road for drivers from Kasargod/Thokkottu on Kochi-Panvel NH 66 at Ujjodi in Mangaluru on Saturday.

A car backs up and enters the service road with difficulty in the absence of signboard indicating entry into Mangaluru city through the service road for drivers from Kasargod/Thokkottu on Kochi-Panvel NH 66 at Ujjodi in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A car backs up and enters the service road with difficulty in the absence of signboard indicating entry into Mangaluru city through the service road for drivers from Kasargod/Thokkottu on Kochi-Panvel NH 66 at Ujjodi in Mangaluru on Saturday.

A car backs up and enters the service road with difficulty in the absence of signboard indicating entry into Mangaluru city through the service road for drivers from Kasargod/Thokkottu on Kochi-Panvel NH 66 at Ujjodi in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The signboard indicating ‘right’ turn to Mangaluru city on Panvel-Kochi NH 66 between Nanthoor and Pumpwell Circle flyover baffles road users who end up driving along the flyover and doing roundabouts.

The signboard indicating ‘right’ turn to Mangaluru city on Panvel-Kochi NH 66 between Nanthoor and Pumpwell Circle flyover baffles road users who end up driving along the flyover and doing roundabouts. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

On his way to a prominent private hospital off Pumpwell Circle in Mangaluru last week, Sridhar Rao, who was driving from Sringeri, crossed Nanthoor Circle on NH 66 and was looking for Pumpwell flyover to enter the service road as guided by one of his friends.

As he saw the parapet wall on his left side, Mr. Rao realised he had already entered the flyover missing the service road. His friend guided him over phone to drive till Jeppinamogaru Cross, a distance of about 2 km, take a U-turn and drive back towards Pumpwell flyover to take the service road. Mr. Rao did as suggested, but missed the service road at Ujjodi again, thereby ending up at Nanthoor circle.

Signboards, absent and defective

While construction and completion of the Pumpwell flyover on NH 66 (Kochi-Panvel) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was dogged by delays and controversies, the flyover after its completion in January 2020 often confuses motorists who intend to enter Mangaluru city either from Kasargod or Udupi sides.

The signboard erected by the NHAI on Nanthroo-Pumpwell Circle flyover stretch asks motorists to take the right turn to enter Mangaluru city without indicating the presence of a service road leading to the circle to take the right turn below the flyover.

On the other hand, NHAI has not erected any signboard at all for vehicles entering the city from Kasargod/ Thokkottu direction. A private eye hospital, however, has erected a small signboard at the service road start point near Ujjodi, almost invisible to motorists.

Visitors affected

John Mathew, a resident of Kulashekara who regularly drives the stretch, said local road users do not find it much difficult to enter the service roads from either side.

However, visitors to Mangaluru were the victims of NHAI apathy. As they drive the descent from Nanthoor Circle towards Pumpwell, the visitors often miss to take a left turn to the service road. Similarly, those driving from Kasargod and Thokkottu-side, fail to notice the entry into the service road just after Gorigudda, he said.

NHAI officials did not respond to queries and phone calls.

Published - November 23, 2024 08:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.