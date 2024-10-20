GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Absence of MBBS doctors affecting rural healthcare, says CEO

Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer H.R. Thimmaiah says nearly 30 posts of medical officers meant for MBBS graduates in primary health centres were vacant in Dakshina Kannada district

Published - October 20, 2024 08:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
(From right) CEO of Zilla panchayat K. Anand along with Dr. H. Thimmaiah, DHO, and Dr. D.S. Shivaprakash, Superintendent of Govt. Wenlock Hospital, at a session during the Family Doctors’ convention in Mangaluru on Sunday, October 20.

(From right) CEO of Zilla panchayat K. Anand along with Dr. H. Thimmaiah, DHO, and Dr. D.S. Shivaprakash, Superintendent of Govt. Wenlock Hospital, at a session during the Family Doctors’ convention in Mangaluru on Sunday, October 20. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Pro-Chancellor of Nitte University​ (Deemed-to-be University)​ Dr. M. Shantharam Shetty​ speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Family Doctors’ convention.

Pro-Chancellor of Nitte University​ (Deemed-to-be University)​ Dr. M. Shantharam Shetty​ speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Family Doctors’ convention. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Expressing concern over the lack of MBBS doctors in the rural healthcare sector, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Anand on Sunday, October 20, said that it is affecting the quality of healthcare.

Speaking at the IMA family doctors’ State-level conference organised by the Indian Medial Association College of General Practitioners (IMACGP) Karnataka Sub-Committee, Dr. Anand said a good number of students complete MBBS every year and 70% of them go for postgraduate studies. It’s rare to find graduates practising after completing MBBS. There is a huge lacunae of MBBS doctors in the primary and preventive health care in rural areas, he said.

Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer H.R. Thimmaiah said nearly 30 posts of medical officers meant for MBBS graduates in primary health centres were vacant in the district. “The department invited applications four times, but none have applied,” Dr. Thimmaiah said. He said MBBS courses should be further strengthened as these graduates meet 70% of the healthcare needs in rural areas.

Senior doctor and Pro-Chancellor of Nitte Deemed to be University Shantharam M. Shetty said the government should improve basic facilities including water, roads, and education in rural areas, which will prompt doctors to serve in those rural areas. The government should focus in giving quality health care in the rural areas.

President of Karnataka Medical Council, Yogananda Reddy, said in the absence of MBBS doctors, people have to rely on healthcare professionals from Ayurveda and other Indian Systems of Medicine, who were now serving as alternative doctors to MBBS doctors in rural areas. The MBBS graduates serving in rural areas should be given incentives. The concept of family medicine should not be practised just by MBBS but also by specialists. Revival of family medicine concept is necessary for better health care, he said.

Superintendent of Government Wenlock Hospital D.S. Shivaprakash, president of Dakshina Kannada unit of Karnataka Govt Medical Officers Association Deepak Rai, and Dean of Kasturba Medical College Mangaluru B. Unnikrishnan also spoke.

