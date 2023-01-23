ADVERTISEMENT

Absconding POCSO case accused arrested at Nepal border

January 23, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Manipal police arrested Jitendra Sharki, 26, a Nepali citizen, who had failed to appear before the court for the last three years in connection with a case under Protection of Children for Sexual Offences Act, 2012. He was arrested at the Nepal border on January 20.

Superintendent of Police Akshay Hakay said Sharki was arrested in 2015 in connection with the sexual assault of a minor girl, also from Nepal. Sharki married the victim later and regularly attended the court. Following his separation from the girl, Sharki failed to appear before the jurisdictional District Sessions Court in Udupi for the last three years. The court issued 16 non-bailable warrants against him. It also ordered attachment of his property thrice.

Mr. Hakay said special team was tracking Sharki’s movements. Following a tip off about his entry into India, the Manipal police took assistance of the Uttarakhand police to arrest him. He was produced before the District Sessions Judge, who remanded him to judicial custody, Mr. Hakay said.

